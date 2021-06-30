Is Ivica Zubac playing tonight against Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Along with Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, the LA Clippers' big man Ivica Zubac is also facing injury woes. The Croatian center was the main replacement for Serge Ibaka in the starting lineup when he missed a major chunk of games in the regular season. Zubac has been incredible for the LA Clippers of late but he suffered a knee injury and was ruled out of Game 5.

The LA Clippers were trailing 1-3 against the Phoenix Suns but in the face of elimination, Paul George and co. turned it up a notch and forced a Game 6 back at Staples Center. Now Leonard and Ibaka are still sidelined but Ivica Zubac might step on the hardwood tonight.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Ivica Zubac might lace up for Game 6 at Staples Center

Ivica Zubac suffers an injury in his right knee

Ivica Zubac is officially listed as questionable instead of out for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Western Conference Finals. He did not see action in Game 5 but thanks to Tyronn Lue's adjustments, the team came out victorious. He is suffering from an MCL sprain in his right knee and now there is a slight chance he might play tonight.

The Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Suns on Wednesday, while big man Ivica Zubac is questionable to play.https://t.co/xwUzlDGfUW — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 30, 2021

Ivica Zubac is averaging 6.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in the ongoing NBA playoffs across 17 appearances. Moreover, he has posted a double-double in the last three consecutive games he has played in, including a playoff career-high outing in Game 3 with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac was huge tonight.



15 PTS

16 REB

9-10 FT



He was +28 in +/-, the highest on the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/WXHh5ollp4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 25, 2021

LA Clippers fans certainly want him back in the lineup as he does little things such as grab offensive boards and clog the paint so that the Suns cannot score inside. He has also helped neutralize the Suns' Deandre Ayton to an extent.

