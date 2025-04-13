Is Ja Morant playing today against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Grizzlies star guard's availability (April 13)

Ja Morant is available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. However, the Grizzlies star's availability is subject to him clearing medical evaluations before the game. According to ESPN, Morant is listed as day-to-day for the matchup because of right shoulder soreness.
There is a high chance that the Grizzlies coaching staff could rest Morant to preserve him for the postseason. The Sunday afternoon matchup is the last regular-season game for both teams, and a win or loss in the matchup won't affect their standings much.
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the eighth-placed team in the West with a 47-34 record. Meanwhile, the last season's conference winners, the Mavericks, are 10th with a 39-42 record. Both teams are in the play-in zone and will have to compete in the play-in tournament to secure a playoff spot.
Ja Morant's stats vs the Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant has been good against the Mavericks. According to StatsMuse, the Grizzlies star guard averaged 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 10 games against the Mavs.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
His highest-scoring game against the last season's Western Conference champions was on Jan. 23, 2022, where he had 35 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 91-104 loss.
On March 7 this season, Ja Morant came close to repeating his scoring record against the Mavs. He has scored 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists in a 122-111 win for his team.
Ja Morant has been impressive this season, considering he missed most of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He is averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 30.9% shooting from deep.
What to expect from the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game?
As the Sunday matchup is the last regular-season game for both teams, fans can expect extended minutes from bench players. There is a low chance that stars players from any team would start, as they would likely prefer to rest their core players, especially with the play-in tournament ahead.
The game is scheduled to tipoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT from FedExForum.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.