Is Ja Morant playing today against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Grizzlies star guard's availability (April 13)

Ja Morant is available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. However, the Grizzlies star's availability is subject to him clearing medical evaluations before the game. According to ESPN, Morant is listed as day-to-day for the matchup because of right shoulder soreness.

Ad

There is a high chance that the Grizzlies coaching staff could rest Morant to preserve him for the postseason. The Sunday afternoon matchup is the last regular-season game for both teams, and a win or loss in the matchup won't affect their standings much.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the eighth-placed team in the West with a 47-34 record. Meanwhile, the last season's conference winners, the Mavericks, are 10th with a 39-42 record. Both teams are in the play-in zone and will have to compete in the play-in tournament to secure a playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ja Morant's stats vs the Dallas Mavericks

Ja Morant has been good against the Mavericks. According to StatsMuse, the Grizzlies star guard averaged 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 10 games against the Mavs.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

His highest-scoring game against the last season's Western Conference champions was on Jan. 23, 2022, where he had 35 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 91-104 loss.

On March 7 this season, Ja Morant came close to repeating his scoring record against the Mavs. He has scored 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists in a 122-111 win for his team.

Ad

Ja Morant has been impressive this season, considering he missed most of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He is averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 30.9% shooting from deep.

What to expect from the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game?

As the Sunday matchup is the last regular-season game for both teams, fans can expect extended minutes from bench players. There is a low chance that stars players from any team would start, as they would likely prefer to rest their core players, especially with the play-in tournament ahead.

The game is scheduled to tipoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT from FedExForum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.