Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game on Saturday at the FedExForum Arena. Both teams will hope to get a win to help boost their morale ahead of the regular season.

Memphis have been in blazing form in the preseason, and will come into this game full of confidence. Their center, Steven Adams, put up a stellar performance in the team's win against the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, the Hawks will hope to get back to winning ways after losing their last preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What is Ja Morant's status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz - Game Five

Ja Morant has put up some stunning performances in the preseason. Fans in Memphis will hope to see more monstrous dunks from him. He looks to be a man on a mission, and is touted to erupt into an All-Star this year.

However, he could be given some much-needed rest for this game. That's because the Grizzlies would to keep him fresh for their regular-season fixture against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 20.

Memphis Grizzlies have, in fact, confirmed that Ja Morant would not feature in the game against the Atlanta Hawks. The youngster played Memphis' first two preseason games, where he performed exceptionally well. Rest for this home game will give him the chance to recuperate and get ready for the regular season.

K. Tillie - Back soreness @memgrizz status report, Oct. 9 vs. @ATLHawks :OUTS. Adams - RestK. Anderson - RestD. Brooks - RT thigh sorenessK. Dunn - Dental procedureJ. Jackson Jr. - RestS. McDermott - RT patellar tendinopathyS. Merrill - LT ankle sprainJ. Morant - RestK. Tillie - Back soreness .@memgrizz status report, Oct. 9 vs. @ATLHawks:OUT

The Grizzlies have also reported Steven Adams, Kyle Anderson, Dillion Brooks, Kris Dunn, Jaren Jackson Jr., Sean McDermott, Sam Merrill and Killian Tille to be out for their preseason clash against the Hawks.

Morant is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the NBA. He delivered impressive performances in his first playoff appearance last season. In the series against the Utah Jazz, he averaged a phenomenal 30.2 PPG, which earned him widespread praise.

This year, Morat will once again hope to put up a good performance and lead his team to the playoffs. The addition of Steven Adams has given the Grizzlies a lot of experience and strength in the center position.

Players like Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks will also be instrumental if the Grizzlies hope to have a successful season. If everything works out well for the team, the Grizzlies could make another run at the playoffs.

When will Ja Morant return?

The Memphis Grizzlies have preseason games against the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls coming up after their clash against the Hawks. Ja could play a few minutes in these games to get some match-time. However, he is certain to start for the Memphis Grizzlies in their opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

