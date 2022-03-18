Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The sizzling hot Memphis Grizzlies just devoured the Indiana Pacers on the road without Ja Morant. Memphis’ electric All-Star point guard is suffering a little soreness in his back, which is why the coaching staff deemed it necessary to hold him out. Against the erratic Pacers, Morant’s absence was hardly felt.

The Memphis Grizzlies have proven this season that they can win games when their franchise player is not around. Memphis broke through their lackluster season when Morant went down with an injury against, ironically enough, the Atlanta Hawks.

The 22-year-old point guard’s absence seemed to galvanize the team and make them believe in themselves.

What is Ja Morant’s status for tonight against the Atlanta Hawks?

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially designated Ja Morant as questionable due to back soreness. Head coach Taylor Jenkins and the coaching staff already mentioned that they weren’t sure when Ja Morant started feeling the soreness, but they wouldn’t take any chances.

Jenkins also informed the media after the team’s practice that he wasn’t concerned with Morant’s injury and expected the soreness to dissipate quickly. However, if they see any reason for concern, the Grizzlies will not hesitate to sideline him.

When will Ja Morant return?

The Memphis Grizzlies are not concerned with Morant's back soreness. [Photo: MARCA]

Morant reportedly practiced with the Memphis Grizzlies without any apparent setback. While he is still listed on the official injury report as questionable, there’s a very big chance that he will play against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Memphis Grizzlies medical staff will re-evaluate him before the game versus the Atlanta Hawks and then make a decision afterward. In the event the Grizzlies decide to give him more time to rest and recover, he could suit up against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

How does Ja Morant’s absence impact the Memphis Grizzlies?

The three-year basketball pro is seventh in the NBA in scoring, with 27.5 points per contest on 49.3% shooting. He also makes a steady 34.1% of his three-point shots. What the Memphis Grizzlies will heavily miss without Morant will be points in the paint scoring.

The slender but ultra-athletic point guard is easily one of the most dominating inside scorers. He does it not by a usual post-up game, but by relentless driving to the basket. His ability to evade defenses and go sky high is a combination that has put fear into the hearts of defenses this season.

Without Morant in the lineup, the Grizzlies will also become a little stagnant on offense. Morant’s underrated playmaking and hockey assists have kept the Grizzlies humming to the second-best record in the NBA.

