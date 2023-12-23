Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest on All-Star guard's availability (Dec. 23)

Ja Morant will play for the Memphis Grizzlies when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23. The All-Star guard is firmly back in the rotation after completing his 25-game suspension for an incident involving a firearm.

The Grizzlies will still be without Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Luke Kennard (knee), and Derrick Rose (hamstring). Marcus Smart is doubtful due to his foot sprain.

Nevertheless, Morant's presence within the rotation will ensure the Grizzlies have a chance at securing their ninth win of the season. The franchise has been decimated by injuries throughout its first 27 games and has struggled to remain competitive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morant is an elite talent, though. His presence provides the Grizzlies with a swagger and unpredictability that makes it hard for opposing defenses to shut things down in the half-court. With his explosiveness, space creation, shot-making, and playmaking ability, Morant unlocks his teammate's potential and brings the best out of them.

Between Morant and Desmond Bane, Memphis has two elite shotmakers to help keep them on track. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s defense should ensure there is enough rearguard protection to keep the Grizzlies in games now that their scoring should be back on track.

The Memphis Grizzlies should improve throughout the season

Brandon Clarke, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, and Luke Kennard should all return at different points throughout the season. As such, it's only logical that the team will improve in the coming weeks and months. We've already seen how much Morant's return impacted the rotation.

Once Smart is back, the Memphis Grizzlies will have an elite point-of-attack defender who can genuinely guard all five positions on the court. Rose will bring a veteran calmness to the rotation and provide Morant with opportunities to develop his off-ball game while learning from a former MVP who played the same position.

Clarke will provide another big body who can play in a five-out system while also offering size and versatility. Kennard's return will ensure some secondary or tertiary playmaking and a reliable movement shooter who can stretch defenses when curling over screens.

The Grizzlies aren't a bad team. In fact, they're a talented young roster. However, injuries and suspensions derailed their season before it could even get going. Now, Taylor Jenkins and the entire roster are playing catch up as they bid to claw their way into the postseason, most likely via the play-in tournament.