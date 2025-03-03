Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest injury update on Grizzlies star's return (Mar. 3)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is "questionable" to play against the Atlanta Hawks after missing Saturday's back-to-back against the New York Knicks. Morant was ruled out, citing a right shoulder injury. He's on the injury report for the same reason ahead of Monday's clash against Trae Young and Co.

Morant has been bothered by the shoulder ailment for a long time. It's the same shoulder that forced him to miss the entire 2023-24 season after he returned from a 25-game suspension. Morant reaggravated the injury after a Dec. 27 game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he ran into a Daniel Theis screen.

Since then, he's managed the issue. Morant also dealt with a minor knee injury in that stretch. It's been a rough year with injuries for the 25-year-old, who has appeared in 37 out of 60 games for Memphis this year, averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists on career-low 43.3% shooting.

Ja Morant Stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Ja Morant has averaged 21.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 4.0 apg against the Atlanta Hawks, shooting 54.1%, including 42.9% from 3. Morant has five wins against the Hawks. He missed the previous matchup between the Grizzlies and Hawks on Dec. 21. Memphis won that contest 128-112 in his absence behind Desmond Bane's 23 points and eight assists and Scotty Pippen Jr's 22 points and nine assists.

Memphis took a 43-27 lead early and never trailed. The Hawks were also without their star point guard, Trae Young, who is likely to play on Monday. With Memphis struggling amid a 3-6 run ahead of its matchup against Atlanta, Ja Morant's presence becomes even more crucial.

Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game?

FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta) and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis) will provide coverage of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in local areas. Interested viewers outside the two regions and the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum, the Grizzlies' homecourt.

