Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Memphis Grizzlies star's status (Dec. 28)

After leading the Memphis Grizzlies to four straight wins upon his return from a 25-game suspension, Ja Morant is listed as questionable for their Thursday night game against the Denver Nuggets.

Morant was revealed to have been sick, which prompted the Grizzlies to add him to their already long injury report list.

Derrick Rose, who started for the Memphis Grizzlies while Ja Morant was suspended, will sit out due to a hamstring injury, and his return timetable remains unknown.

Luke Kennard has also been ruled out for the Memphis Grizzlies due to his knee injury.

Brandon Clarke is still out with an Achilles injury, but he told ESPN's Marc Spears that he expects to return after the NBA All-Star break or in late February. Steven Adams is recovering from knee surgery and will remain out for the Memphis Grizzlies.

What happened to Ja Morant?

Ja Morant had an illness a day after he exploded and scored the game-winner for the Memphis Grizzlies against the New Orleans Pelicans. The illness is not COVID-19-related.

Those who got caught by the illness would sit out 1-2 games, so the chances of Morant opting to take the day off are high.

Ja Morant's stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant caught fire for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with 31 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Just like in their previous meeting, right in his season debut following the lengthy ban, Morant scored the game-winner for the Grizzlies in the 116-115 overtime victory.

Desmond Bane added 27 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and one block, but he might need a better game than that to beat the Denver Nuggets if Morant is ruled out.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal.

Marcus Smart has been playing small forward recently, especially after Morant's comeback. However, Smart might return to his natural guard position if Morant is not available and start Xavier Tillman on the wings.

Tillman was spectacular defensively off the bench, tallying a game-high five blocks along with eight rebounds, two points, and one steal.