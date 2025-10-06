Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on Memphis Grizzlies star's preseason opener status (Oct. 6)

Ja Morant could be in contention to play the Memphis Grizzlies' preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. After ending the season with a hip injury last year, Morant was healthy in the offseason and hasn't been on the injury report leading up to the game against the Pistons. He also participated in training camp.

Ad

Morant is hopeful of playing all 82 games after consecutive injury-riddled years since the 2021-22 season. He's played 60+ games only once in that span. Last year, Morant was available for 50 games. He also didn't play much, averaging a career-low 30.4 minutes.

The 26-year-old can use the preseason to ramp up and find himself in the best shape before the Grizzlies' season opener. It's of utmost importance to Memphis, considering the injury bug has already hit with injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey and Brandon Clark, who could all miss six weeks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Desmond Bane's departure, the Grizzlies aren't top-heavy and would need the best out of Ja Morant to have a decent run in the regular season after managing an eighth-place finish last year.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ja Morant critical to making Grizzlies' new offense work

The Memphis Grizzlies will take a "speed kills" approach under coach Tuomas Iisalo in his first full season as the coach. The idea is to play the offense quickly and get into their rhythm early. It identifies with Ja Morant's playing style, which has been difficult to defend for opposing teams for years.

Ad

The Grizzlies didn't really take that approach last season under Taylor Jenkins and Morant struggled. However, while this new system is unusual, Morant is seemingly enjoying it. Here's what he said after the first day of training camp (via Memphis Commercial Appeal):

"It might have been one of the toughest ones (training camps) for me," Morant said. "I feel like it was by far probably the best day one that I’ve had in my career for sure."

Morant will be crucial to making this new system work efficiently. Morant is ideal to run point in such an offense because of his quickness, passing and transition play. It will be intriguing to see the product the Grizzlies put on the floor in Monday's contest against the Pistons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.