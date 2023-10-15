The Memphis Grizzlies have started the preseason with two wins and a loss. They haven't been able to field a full-strength starting five owing to injuries and Ja Morant's suspension. Memphis improved by adding a couple of big names in the summer: guard Marcus Smart and former MVP Derrick Rose in an attempt to provide able mentorship to the rising star.

Memphis has played the Pacers, Bucks and Hawks in their preseason. Its only loss came against the Hawks, and on Sunday night it will play its penultimate preseason game against the Miami Heat.

Miami is expected to start its strongest five as players like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo didn't take part in the previous games.

The Grizzlies could start their strongest five as well, barring Ja Morant, as expected. Their star players, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Derrick Rose were all rested for their previous game. It hasn't been confirmed whether Marcus Smart will play any part on Sunday as he has been out with an abdomen injury.

Grizzlies preseason and Ja Morant

The Grizzlies have had a strong showing in the preseason.

They won their first game against the Pacers 127-122 in overtime. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. topped the scoring charts for Memphis with 18 points. In its second game against the Bucks, it won 108-102 with Desmond Bane leading the scoring.

The Grizzlies' only loss came to the Hawks 103-102. Memphis was once again led by JJJ with 24 points while Trae Young led the Hawks with 20.

Last season, Ja Morant was suspended for eight games after he was seen displaying a firearm on social media in March.

In May, the electrifying guard was again spotted in a similar manner on social media.

Following the incident, the NBA imposed a 25-game suspension on the Grizzlies star and a fine of roughly $7.5 million.

The former Murray State guard is allowed to travel and participate in practice with the Grizzlies during his 25-game suspension.