Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on Grizzlies superstar's availability amid injury woes (Mar. 25)

Ja Morant will remain sidelined when the Memphis Grizzlies take on their conference rivals, the Utah Jazz, on Tuesday. Morant is listed as "out" on the injury report due to a left hamstring strain and has missed the team's last four games.

Ad

The former Murray State standout is working closely with the medical staff to return to action as soon as possible. However, Morant is still not fully recovered and has not been cleared to make his comeback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Grizzlies have faced challenges in Morant's absence, losing three of their last four games without their star point guard. Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. acknowledged the significant void left by Morant’s absence, recognizing the impact it has on the team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Obviously you want him out there, but you want to take care of your body," Jackson told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "He knows the game well as a point guard. He’s one of the best point guards I’ve ever played with it, probably the best point guard I’ve ever played with."

Ad

The last time Ja Morant suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, he put on an outstanding performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time All-Star scored 44 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out seven assists and recorded one steal, shooting 17 of 22 from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Memphis is hoping for Morant’s swift return to help the team secure wins and avoid having to compete in the play-in tournament. The Grizzlies currently sit in fifth place in the standings with a 43-28 record.

Ad

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz game will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 25, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

The Grizzlies vs. Jazz game will be telecast live on KJZZ (local) and FDSSE (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback