Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Grizzlies star's status (Mar. 27)

The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered a huge blow ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Star guard Ja Morant has officially been ruled out for the clash against the Western Conference-leading team due to a left hamstring strain.

Morant last stepped on the court on March 14. Going up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he played nearly 35 minutes and delivered a stellar performance in a 124-133 loss - 44 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Despite not appearing to be in pain during the game, Morant has since missed every contest.

It is safe to say that his absence has clearly impacted the team. Without their point guard, the Grizzlies have struggled, having a 2-3 losing record during this span. Rather than capitalizing on the Lakers’ recent slump, Memphis has tumbled down to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Scotty Pippen Jr. will be expected to continue filling in for Morant in the starting lineup. While he’s not a like-for-like replacement, the 24-year-old has been delivering some impressive performances, averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in the four games of Morant’s recent absence.

The Grizzlies will also be without Brandon Clarke, Marvin Bagley III, and Zyon Pullin for tonight’s highly-anticipated clash against the Thunder.

Fans are longing for an injury update on Ja Morant

Ja Morant’s recent absence has raised eyebrows, particularly because the Memphis Grizzlies have not disclosed any details about his injury. Despite being listed on the injury report for multiple games, the franchise has not offered any updates for more than two weeks.

This lack of transparency has left fans frustrated and concerned, flooding social media with calls for clarity.

“If there’s something wrong with Ja and he’s gonna be out for an extended period just say it lmfao stop leaving him on the report and saying nothing at all about it,” a user wrote.

“I don’t like how they’re handling this Ja Morant injury man no report on it no nothing he’s just on the injury report,” the same user quote tweeted.

“GIVE US A MF UPDATE ON JA people buying tickets not even knowing if he’s gonna play again this season,” another fan commented.

“JA UPDATE NOWWW WTFF,” one fan said.

“BRO WHAT HAPPENED TO JA??? THIS AINT EVEN FUNNY NO MORE MAN WHAT DO YALL DO IN PRACTICE??” a user asked.

“Another day another no update or cause of injury for Ja Morant,” one user wrote.

There is a growing concern among Memphis fans about the seriousness of Ja Morant’s injury. Supporters are worried that the team has left fans in the dark, leading to speculations that Morant has potentially suffered a season-ending injury.

