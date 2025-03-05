Is Ja Morant playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Grizzlies superstar's availability amid injury woes (Mar. 5)

Ja Morant is doubtful to play for the Memphis Grizzlies in their high-profile matchup against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. He is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to a right deltoid contusion, ahead of the game against MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

The former Murray State point guard has missed the Grizzlies' last two games because of the same injury. His most recent appearance was on February 28 in a 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks, where Morant posted 25 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis has struggled recently, losing their last three games. The team will need a healthy and available Ja Morant to get back on track. Under Taylor Jenkins, the Grizzlies have slipped to fourth place in the Western Conference with a 38-23 record through 61 games.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report vs. OKC Thunder

Apart from Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have several other players listed on the injury report ahead of their game against the OKC Thunder. Santi Aldama (right calf soreness), John Konchar (right knee soreness) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (left toe soreness) are all questionable ahead of Wednesday's game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaren Jackson Jr. (left ankle sprain), Yuki Kawamura (right hamstring soreness), Zyon Pullin (patellar tendon surgery recovery), Jay Huff (NBA G League assignment) and Cam Spencer (two-way transfer) have all been ruled out.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 5, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Thunder vs. Grizzlies game will be telecast live on ESPN, FDSSE (local) and FDSOK (local). For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.