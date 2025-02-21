Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on Grizzlies star's status (Feb. 21)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is expected to start for the Grizzlies against the Orlando Magic on Friday night after returning from a knee soreness. Morant played in the Grizzlies' 127-113 away loss against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, scoring 12 points despite shooting 4-for-15 from the floor.

Morant has missed 22 games this season due to injuries. Most notable is the right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strain injury he suffered on Nov. 6 against the LA Lakers.

The injury occurred when a Lakers player destabilized him in mid-air, causing him to fall into an extreme right hip flexion. After missing eight games, he returned to the court on Nov. 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In Ja Morant's absence, the Grizzlies (36-19) boast a 14-8 record. The two-time All-Star is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

Ja Morant opens up on struggles after Grizzlies lose at Magic

Ja Morant struggled, Thursday night, on the court as the Grizzlies lost 127-113 to the Indiana Pacers. After the loss, Morant acknowledged his poor performance.

"I'm just trying to find my rhythm. Gotta do it in a better way, don’t force shots," Morant said. "Just trying to get in a rhythm ... I'll figure it out. I forced some shots today ... I just gotta figure out how to be better."

His struggles this season have been evident, with the guard's recent performances a far cry from his dominant form two seasons ago.

In Jan., Morant averaged 18.1 points, 6.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds on 42% shooting, a significant drop-off from his 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds on 47% shooting two seasons ago.

While Morant was not entirely to be blamed for the loss to the Pacers, the entire Grizzlies team struggled in general. They converted 41-99 field goals attempted (41.4%).

However, they'll have a chance to bounce back Friday night against the Orlando Magic. With Morant expected to start, a strong performance from him will be crucial in securing a win.

