Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Memphis Grizzlies superstar's status (Nov. 20)

Ja Morant will miss the Memphis Grizzlies' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, marking his seventh consecutive game sidelined due to a hip injury. The star point guard sustained the injury following a hard fall during the game against the Lakers on Nov. 6.

Ahead of the Grizzlies' 122-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, coach Taylor Jenkins provided a positive update on Morant's recovery. Jenkins shared that the imaging results were "really good," but noted that the two-time All-Star remains on a week-to-week evaluation moving forward.

In Morant's absence since the Nov. 6 game against the Lakers, the Grizzlies have played six games, winning three and losing as many. Overall, Taylor Jenkins' team currently occupies the 10th position on the Western Conference standings with a 8-7 record after playing 15 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. on injuries to teammates

The Memphis Grizzlies have faced significant challenges this season due to a series of injuries plaguing their roster. In addition to Ja Morant's absence, key players like Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane and recently-injured rookie Zach Edey have all missed time recovering from various setbacks.

Former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. addressed the team’s struggles, sharing an emotional perspective on the difficulties of the rehabilitation process and the toll injuries take on both players and their families.

"I feel bad for them,” Jackson said, as quoted by Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. "I feel bad that their families got to see that. I feel bad that they have to go through a rehab process, because it’s hard and it’s difficult."

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Grizzlies vs. 76ers game will be broadcast live FanDuel Sports Network (local) and NBCS - Philadelphia (local). The live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

