Ja Morant teases possible return amid 5-game absence with hip injury

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has hinted at a possible return to the lineup in the coming days. After sitting out with a hip injury during his team's last five games, the South Carolina native dropped a cryptic tweet that suggested he may return sooner than expected.

Podcast host Anthony Sain tweeted on Sunday that he was hoping to hear a good Ja Morant report coming soon. He was provided with just that as the 2020 Rookie of the Year responded to the tweet himself:

"Sooner than you think."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Source: Me."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Morant left the court due to a hip injury after a 24-minute run against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6. Morant's return will be a great sign for the Grizzlies, who are yet to have their fully fit team this season.

In the eight games he's played this season, Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and a career-best 9.1 assists. However, he is also averaging just 27.9 minutes and shooting 44.8% from the field, which are the lowest in his career.

Grizzlies coach says Ja Morant will be re-evaluated next week

Before the Grizzlies' game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Morant's status. He said the All-Star point guard has been doing some rehab and would be re-evaluated next week.

"He's got some imaging we're gonna get when we get back into town early next week, and we'll have more of an update on how he's progressing," Jenkins said.

Expand Tweet

While Ja Morant appears to be positive about a swift return, the Grizzlies will be cautious about their young star amid his checkered injury history. Since the start of his NBA career in 2019, he has not played more than 70 games in a single season.

Last season, Ja missed all but nine games amid suspension and a labral tear that needed surgery. After returning at the start of this season, Morant now finds himself on the injury list only eight games into the campaign.

Although the Grizzlies continue to perform without him, they will be hoping he returns soon as his absence is being felt in the backcourt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.