Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Grizzlies superstar's availability (Apr. 22)

Ja Morant is set to take the floor for Game 2 of the first-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder on Tuesday. While the Grizzlies' injury report lists three players, the good news for Memphis fans is that their star point guard is not among them. Morant featured in Game 1, where the Grizzlies suffered a 51-point defeat to open their playoff campaign.
In the series opener, the two-time All-Star logged 26 minutes, recording 17 points, three rebounds, four assists and a block. However, he struggled with efficiency, shooting 6 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Following the blowout loss, Morant didn’t shy away from addressing his team’s performance, confidently stating that the Grizzlies would never play that poorly again. It’s clear Memphis can’t afford a repeat of Game 1 and will need to elevate its play across the board to challenge a young, well-rounded Thunder squad.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
As the engine of the Grizzlies' offense, Ja Morant's impact will be critical in the games ahead. His elite athleticism and explosiveness make him a constant matchup nightmare in one-on-one situations, while his court vision and ability to find open teammates when double-teamed solidify his role as Memphis' ultimate X-factor in this series.
In Game 2, the responsibility will firmly rest on the shoulders of the Grizzlies' point guard to establish the tone from the outset. Morant will need to balance creating his own scoring opportunities with facilitating for his teammates, ensuring they get a few easy looks early to boost their confidence and help the team find an offensive rhythm.
Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. OKC Thunder NBA playoffs Game 2?
The Memphis Grizzlies vs. OKC Thunder Game 2 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 22, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).
The Grizzlies vs. Thunder matchup will be broadcast live on TNT and FanDuel Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass, MAX and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.