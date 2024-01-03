Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on Memphis Grizzlies star's status (Jan. 3)

Ja Morant is cleared to play for the Memphis Grizzlies when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Morant is not listed in the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of their showdown at home against the Raptors. However, Derrick Rose, who has been Morant's backup point guard, could miss the game.

Rose left the Grizzlies' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night with a left thigh soreness and didn't return. He only had four points and two assists in eight and a half minutes of play and is listed as day-to-day.

Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles tendon) will remain out for the Grizzlies for a prolonged period, but Clarke previously said that he could return after the All-Star Break.

What happened to Ja Morant?

Ja Morant prevailed in his first regular season showdown against Victor Wembanyama, where the Memphis Grizzlies topped the San Antonio Spurs 106-98.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points, highlighted by a slam dunk off a crossover against Wembanyama, the NBA's current blocks leader. He also had five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal.

Ja Morant's stats vs Toronto Raptors

Morant has played five games against the Raptors, but his averages against the NBA's lone team from Canada are relatively quiet. He's averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game against them.

In his last game against the Raptors, Morant had 19 points, four rebounds, 17 assists and one block.

Dunk on Victor Wembanyama just usual for Ja Morant

Ja Morant somehow downplayed his highlight reel dunk against Victor Wembanyama in the fourth quarter of their game on Tuesday night. According to Morant, it was just a day in the office for him:

“The moment was just like any other moment for me when somebody is guarding me. I don't try to dunk on people like I used to. Just get a bucket. Find a way.”

However, Wembanyama was all praises for Morant:

“(Ja is a) good player. (He is) very small, so it’s hard to catch up with him,” Wembanyama said. “(He is) very fast. Just another great player that I see every night in the NBA.”

Up next for the Memphis Grizzlies in their back-to-back schedule at home is the Toronto Raptors, who just absorbed the contract of RJ Barrett, which was called a "toxic asset" by some insiders.