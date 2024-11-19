Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Looking into Memphis Grizzlies star's status 

During the Memphis Grizzlies win over the LA Lakers earlier this month, Ja Morant suffered an injury to his right hip. Almost two weeks later, the All-Star guard still finds himself on the sidelines.

On Tuesday night, Memphis is set to take on the Denver Nuggets in NBA Cup action. They'll be doing so shorthanded, as Morant has already been ruled out for the matchup due to pelvic muscle strains.

Ja Morant suffered this injury while throwing down a lob attempt against the Lakers. A defender crashed into him on the day down, causing him to lose his balance and land awkwardly on the court. Morant only ended up playing 24 minutes that night and hasn't been back in action since.

Since being sidelined with this injury, the Grizzlies have managed to stay afloat. They're 3-2 over their last five games, including a 45-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before getting Hurt, Morant was putting up All-Star-level numbers for the Grizzlies. Along with averaging over 20 points per game, he was dishing out a career-high 9.1 assists.

With Morant out of action, Memphis will have to rely on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to lead the charge. They'll have their hands full on Tuesday, squaring off against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Ja Morant shows love to pair of Memphis Grizzlies rookies

With Ja Morant and others being injured, the Memphis Grizzlies have had to go deep into their bench a lot this season. Among those who have stepped up in a big way for them is their rookies.

After being taken in the lottery, Zach Edey has started at center for a majority of the Grizzlies games. However, one of the more shocking developments is the play of second-round pick Jaylen Wells. Through his first 14 games, the 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 11.8 points and shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

In a recent edition of the NBA's rookie ladder, Wells and Edey found themselves in the top two spots. Ja Morant ended up re-posting the graphic with a caption of just two bear emojis.

Edey has performed well for the Grizzlies thus far, notching double-figures in scoring in nine of his first 14 games. His best individual outing came against the Brooklyn Nets when he erupted for 25 points and 12 assists.

For Memphis, this strong play from their rookies is a great sign for the organization long-term. With so much money tied up in their core, they need productive complementary pieces on team-friendly deals.

