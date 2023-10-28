Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest injury update from Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 28)

Ja Morant will not participate in the Memphis Grizzlies October 28 contest against the Washington Wizards. The superstar point guard is still serving his 25-game suspension and will not return to the Grizzlies rotation until December 19. As such, Memphis will lean on Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose as their primary point guards.

Morant's absence has been made more significant for the Grizzlies following the loss of Tyus Jones and Steven Adam's injury-forced absence for the entire season. Still, Smart and Rose are both respectable guards who bring different aspects to their new team's rotation.

Morant's athleticism, shot-making, and playmaking ability will all be missed throughout the opening months of the season. However, Memphis was also without their star point guard for 23 games last season, so they've become accustomed to operating without him in the lineup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When he does return to his team's lineup, all eyes will be on how Morant handles the spotlight. Having made some mistakes in recent months, NBA fans will want to ensure Morant has grown as a person and can avoid a repeat of the issues that have seen him be suspended for the first stretch of the season.

When healthy, Morant is among the most talented and exciting young players in the NBA. He is a walking highlight. The Memphis Grizzlies and the league will be better off once he returns.

Stephen A. Smith discusses Ja Morant's lost earnings

Stephen A. Smith recently discussed the financial hit Ja Morant has taken due to his recent mistakes on social media. The ESPN anchor discussed Morant's financial losses during a recent episode of In a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"Do y'all understand that Ja Morant and that silly decision he made cost him about $60 million?" Smith said. "I know he's gonna get $231 million. He's got $231 million coming to him with his new contract, his player contract, but $60 million is $60 million. That's $60 million that's going from your pocket for nothing but foolishness."

During the episode, Smith noted how he wants to see Morant succeed in the NBA and in life. However, he was quick to remind him that the NBA was here long before he entered the league and will continue to be here after his career winds down.

Smith has been vocal about Morant's recent mistakes, noting how the superstar guard is a role model and his impact goes beyond what happens on a basketball court. Morant will be under scrutiny when he returns from his suspension. However, the entire basketball world is rooting for him to figure things out and get back to wowing fans around the world.