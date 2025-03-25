Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Mavericks? Latest on Knicks point guard's availability (Mar. 25)

Jalen Brunson will remain sidelined when the New York Knicks host the Dallas Mavericks in an interconference regular-season game on Tuesday. The former Mavericks guard is dealing with a right ankle sprain and has missed the team's last eight games. The two-time All-Star is expected to be out for at least another week.

The positive news for the Knicks is that Brunson has shown signs of progress and has begun doing some on-court work. Knicks reporter Ian Begley recently shared an update after coach Tom Thibodeau discussed his superstar's current status.

"Some big news coming out of the Knicks practice here at the facility in Westchester," Begley said. "Tom Thibodeau saying Jalen Brunson is doing better, doing more and more in his rehab from his sprained ankle. We should get more of an official update on Brunson, maybe over this week, maybe over the weekend."

Jalen Brunson sustained the injury on March 6 during the Knicks' game against the LA Lakers in Los Angeles. The star guard had been putting up an impressive performance before going down with the injury in overtime.

Coach Thibodeau recognizes that replacing Brunson is a significant challenge and it can only be achieved if the team steps up collectively, with players taking on added responsibility.

"You are not replacing Jalen individually," Thibodeau said recently. "It’s impossible. We have to do it collectively with our defense and rebounding and playing together."

Where to watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Mar. 25, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Mavericks game will be broadcast live on MSG (local) and KFAA (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

