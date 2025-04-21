  • home icon
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Pistons? Latest update for Game 2 after setback in series opener (Apr. 21)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Pistons? Latest update for Game 2 after setback in series opener (Apr. 21). (Image Source: Getty)

Jalen Brunson is set to take the court for the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The star point guard is not listed on the team’s injury report, following a brief injury scare during Game 1 on Saturday.

Brunson appeared to be in discomfort after landing awkwardly on his right foot, prompting a trip to the locker room and keeping him out at the start of the fourth quarter. However, he soon returned to the bench and re-entered the game, helping the Knicks close out a dominant final period to secure the win.

When asked about the injury postgame, Brunson downplayed any concerns, saying he "felt great" after the contest. The two-time All-Star played 40 minutes in Game 1, posting an impressive stat line of 34 points, eight assists and two rebounds while shooting 12 of 27 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jalen Brunson shortlisted for major award

The NBA on Sunday revealed the finalists for its major regular season awards, with Jalen Brunson earning a spot among the top three contenders for the Clutch Player of the Year honor. He’ll be up against stiff competition from fellow finalists Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic in the race for the prestigious award.

Throughout the regular season, Brunson established himself as one of the most reliable closers in the league. In clutch situations, he led all players in scoring, averaging 5.6 points while maintaining an impressive 51.5% shooting accuracy. Even more remarkably, he kept his composure under pressure, averaging just 0.3 turnovers in those high-stakes moments.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons NBA playoffs Game 2?

The Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons will take place on Monday, Apr. 21, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Pistons game will be broadcast live on TNT, TRU TV, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (local) and MSG Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

