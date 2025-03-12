Is Jalen Williams playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update on Thunder star (Mar. 12)

OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The one-time All-Star has been ruled out due to a right hip strain he suffered during Monday's 140-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Ad

Williams sustained the injury when Nuggets forward Peyton Watson landed on him midway through the second quarter. He attempted to play through it but was eventually ruled out at halftime.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Thunder will miss Williams' contributions, as he's averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. His absence will likely mean more playing time for shooting guard Aaron Wiggins, who may slide into the starting lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC faces a tough trip to the East and will play against the defending champions. It will be the first of three road games against Eastern Conference teams.

Ad

Jalen Williams set to get first custom shoe after breakout third season

Jalen Williams is having a breakout third season in the league. He is averaging career-best numbers in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, which earned him his first All-Star appearance.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn

In addition to his on-court success, Williams is also set to receive a custom version of the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 shoe, according to a report by Sole Retriever. It was designed in collaboration with fellow Adidas athlete and LA Clippers star James Harden, slated to be released in June.

Ad

This season, he has solidified his position as the Thunder's reliable second option alongside MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. One of his best games of the season came on Jan. 23 in the 121-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

He scored a game-high 33 points, with four rebounds, seven assists and four 3-pointers. Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points, one rebound and seven assists.

His absence will likely be felt by the Thunder, who will need to recover from the home loss against the Nuggets on Monday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak that started on Jan. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets 129-121.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback