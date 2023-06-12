Is Jamal Murray playing against the Heat? Latest injury update on the Denver star ahead of matchup (12th June 2023)

Jamal Murray will be playing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a chance to potentially close out the series 4-1 and clinch the trophy. The game will be played in Denver.

In the last game, Murray scored 15 points and had 12 assists. His FG% (29.4%) suffered as he only made 5-17 shots. That said, Murray was a +22 for the game and his impact cannot be understated.

Murray also joined the likes of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, becoming only the fourth player ever to have at least 10 assists in four consecutive games of the NBA Finals.

In Game 3, Murray did sustain a floor burn which raised concerns about his status in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. That said, Murray participated in Game 4 and should be expected to play in Game 5 as well.

Jamal Murray does display strong resilience in the face of injuries. In the past, Murray underwent surgery to reconstruct his ACL and repair meniscus damage in his right knee. During this period, he was mentally tough and made a strong comeback on the court.

The results speak for themselves with Denver up 3-1 against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Murray voiced that when he was young, his dad would do pain tolerance drills with him that have made him resilient.

Can Jamal Murray win the NBA Finals MVP?

2023 NBA Finals - Game Three

With the Denver Nuggets having a chance to close out the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it is fair to ask who could win the Finals MVP award.

Jamal Murray has had an unprecedented playoff run this season. He has been among the best players on the court at all times. Recently, he has also earned the likes of being mentioned in the same breath as Magic Johnson after dishing out 10 assists over four consecutive games.

No other player has achieved this feat in their first four NBA Finals games. Nuggets coach Michael Malone had high praise for Murray.

"He did not get bored with making the right play. He did not say, 'I'm going to save us and try to carry the team.' He just read the defense, made the right play, and trusted. That's a big part of our culture is trusting one another. I thought Jamal's trusting his teammates tonight was just at such a high level. I'm really proud of his performance."

With Jamal Murray averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in the 2023 NBA Finals, he is a potential candidate for the NBA Finals MVP award.

