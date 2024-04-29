Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on Nuggets star's status for Game 5 (April 29)

Jamal Murray is questionable to play against the LA Lakers in Game 5. The Denver Nuggets point guard has made the injury report for the first time in the NBA Playoffs. Murray has had an up-and-down series but remains critical for Denver's hopes of closing LA in Game 5 at home.

The point guard's iffy status has raised concerns about the Nuggets' chances to do so after the Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak against Denver with a 118-109 elimination Game 4 win. While the Nuggets remain favorites to win Monday's game and the series, Murray's potential absence could make this a tightly contested matchup if the Lakers live to fight another day.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Murray is on the Nuggets' injury report, citing a left calf strain. It's unclear when he sustained the calf strain. It may have been during Game 4. Murray didn't look like himself in that game after struggling to shoot well again. The Lakers' defense, especially Austin Reaves, has done an excellent job causing majority of Murray's offensive issues. However, the underlying injury problem might also have held him back.

Jamal Murray stats vs. LA Lakers in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Jamal Murray has averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists in four games, shooting a measly 38.0%, including 20.8% from 3 and 84.6% from the free throw line. He's shot below 40.0% in every contest.

Nevertheless, Murray averaged 7.8 ppg in the fourth quarter, shooting 44.8%. He also had the game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 2, which rounded off a 20-point comeback for Denver.

His first-half struggles have contributed to Denver allowing the Lakers' big leads, so that's an area Murray and the Nuggets will hope he's better at if he suits up on Monday. Denver has cruised past LA in its three wins, and a big Murray night could wrap this series up soon.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5?

TNT and TruTV have the broadcast rights for LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets Game 5 contest. Local TV operators Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude will also provide coverage. Meanwhile, fans abroad can catch the contest live via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET at Ball Arena, Denver.

The Nuggets are -300 favorites with a -7.5 spread to win Game 5 and close the series. The over/under total for the game is 217.

