Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Nuggets PG's Game 4 status (May 12)

Jamal Murray is questionable with a calf injury for Game 4 of the second round of the 2024 playoff against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray has been dealing with the calf injury for quite some time but has been playing through it.

Murray’s presence is vital, with the Denver Nuggets trailing the series 2-1. Despite his poor form in the playoffs, he has been their primary choice in the crunch time.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

In Game 4 of the first-round series, with the Nuggets leading the series 3-0 against the Lakers, Jamal Murray suffered a calf strain.

However, since then the Nuggets and Murray have managed to keep the injury under control. Given Murray is important to the Nuggets’ success, he has been playing through it. After going down 0-2 in the series against the Timberwolves, coach Michael Malone also said the Nuggets star hasn’t fully recovered from the injury.

Jamal Murray Stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Jamal Murray is a player in the NBA who is never judged on his performance in the regular season. When it comes to the playoffs, his stat sheet has experienced a massive surge in every single season.

He has played 21 regular season games against the Nuggets, averaging 19.1 points on 47.5% field goal percentage with 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. When it comes to the playoffs, his stat sees a rise.

He has played eight playoff games against the Timberwolves in the last two seasons. He averaged 23.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 5.4 apg in those games. However, there has been a dip in his field goal percentage

Jamal Murray 2024 NBA playoffs stats

Jamal Murray has played perhaps the worst playoff basketball of his career. His numbers are the lowest in the four seasons that he has been in the postseason. Regarding ppg and shooting percentage, Murray has been struggling on the floor.

Murray has played 61 games in his playoff career, averaging 24.4 ppg at 46.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. He has been averaging 20.9 ppg while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc this season, the lowest in his playoff career.