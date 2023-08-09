Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs Germany - August 9th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Team Canada will travel to Berlin for a pre-FIBA World Cup match against Germany without Jamal Murray. The Denver Nuggets star guard will remain in Toronto to work on his conditioning.

Murray’s status is to be determined for the Canadians' trip to Spain and the tournament in the Philippines.

Canada Basketball confirms:



*Jamal Murray out for Germany friendlies, status for Spain & World Cup TBD, still optimism



*Oshae Brissett (knee) is out



*Cory Joseph (back) not continuing on



*Kassius Robertson not continuing on as World Cup overlaps with Valencia/EuroLeague camp

The overly cautious approach regarding “Glitch” is expected. He sat out the 2021-22 season as he recovered from an ACL injury. Murray also just finished helping Nikola Jokic carry the Nuggets to the franchise’s first championship in history.

Jamal Murray recently told the media that he is fine and that he's only ramping up his conditioning. Denver’s training staff is reportedly in constant communication with its Canadian opposite as Murray tries to get in shape for the FIBA World Cup. There is optimism that the point guard will be fit enough to represent his country.

Murray’s exclusion from the Germany pre-tournament game is another blow to Canada. They recently lost Oshae Brissett to a knee injury and Cory Joseph to back issues. Kassius Robertson has opted out of the exhibition games and the World Cup as it overlaps with his EuroLeague camp.

Canada will field a star-studded roster even without Jamal Murray

Minus Jamal Murray, Oshae Brissett, Cory Joseph and Kassius Robertson, Canada remains one of the most talented teams to play in the FIBA World Cup. Nick Nurse will have several NBA talents to count on as the team tries for its first podium finish in the tournament’s history.

It’s not surprising that the Canadians have put together arguably its strongest team in history. At stake isn’t just World Cup glory but also a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. A top-two finish by Canada guarantees them a slot in the biggest international basketball tournament.









Canada Basketball announced updates to their World Cup Roster ahead of the team's upcoming exhibition games in Germany and Spain this week.

Jamal Murray has become one of the NBA’s best players. Without him, Nurse will certainly lose a big part of what the team can do. Still, the coach has a deep and talented roster.

Leading the charge will be OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If “Glitch” is not the Canadians’ best player, it has to be “SGA.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is the lone All-Star and All-NBA member on the team. He averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season for the Thunder. TNT analyst and basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was adamant that “SGA” should have been an All-Star starter.

“SGA” has proven that he can carry a team and he may have to do so for Canada, particularly if Jamal Murray is out.

Nick Nurse also has Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kevin Pangos to call on to support Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

