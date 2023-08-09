NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors have changed the asking price of Pascal Siakam at every turn

Pascal Siakam’s future with the Toronto Raptors remains uncertain. The All-Star forward is in the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2019.

The Raptors haven’t given him an extension yet, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent next season if no contract is signed.

Toronto has already seen former starting point guard Fred VanVleet leave them in free agency for nothing. They are likely not going to make that similar mistake with Siakam.

Shams Charania had an update about the Atlanta Hawks’ long-rumored interest in the versatile forward:

“From what I’ve been told, the Hawks have been the strongest suitor for Siakam over the last three months. Sources tell me that the Hawks have made an offer De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation for Siakam.

“Toronto, right now, is not accepting that. The price tag set for Siakam has been upped at every turn in their negotiations, discussions with Atlanta, or with anyone else. This has been a stalemate for the most part.”

Pascal Siakam has been a staple in trade rumors since last season when no extension was offered by the Toronto Raptors. The Cameroonian has mentioned a few times that he’d like to stay in Toronto but would be willing to play for another team if traded.

Toronto might be going in a different route starting next season. New coach Darko Rajakovic already has plans of giving bigger roles to his younger players such as Scottie Barnes. The Raptors might be willing to trade him if they can get an All-Star-level talent in return.

The Orlando Magic is an intriguing destination for Pascal Siakam

The Orlando Magic are young and could use a veteran All-Star leader. Pascal Siakam fits the bill that the Magic are looking for to build around Paolo Banchero.

A starting unit of Banchero, Siakam, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and rookie Anthony Black is mouthwatering.

To get Siakam, the Magic may be forced to give up Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and draft compensation.

Orlando’s offer could entice the Raptors as Anthony, Suggs and Isaac can grow together with Barnes. The loss of Fred VanVleet will not sting as much with the arrival of Magic players that are potentially included in a deal for Siakam.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic could have a young, talented and athletic roster with tons of potential. Scottie Barnes, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Gradey Dick and Jakob Poeltl form an interesting starting five.

