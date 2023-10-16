Is James Harden playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest update from the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 16)

James Harden has been in the headlines since the start of the summer, but with the preseason underway, the guard is yet to take the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers.

While he has maintained that he intends to play the final preseason game on Oct. 20 against the Atlanta Hawks, the former MVP will be a notable absentee on Monday (October 16) night when the Sixers head to Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

'The Beard' did not play the first two games of the preseason either, with the Sixers losing both contests to the Boston Celtics. With his future in Philadelphia uncertain, Harden was doubtful to even show up to training camp.

Ater a no-show on media day, he was in attendance when the team kicked off their preparations. In all likelihood, James Harden will not be suiting up alongside Joel Embiid in the preseason skirmish against the Nets.

However, with the team playing their final practice game later this week, expect the 34-year-old to play against the Hawks.

James Harden says he has lost trust in Daryl Morey and the 76ers front office

After all the drama that ensued between James Harden and team president Daryl Morey in the offseason, the guard who led the league in assists last season, expressed his disappointment in Morey and the front office.

Speaking to reporters, Harden was candid when asked about his fractured relationship with Morey.

"When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple."

Harden, on his part, has focused on playing. He has expressed interest in playing for the LA Clippers. Earlier, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that the Clippers offered a trade package that involved a first-round pick, a draft-pick swap and expiring contracts.

If the Clippers land Harden for the new season, he will play alongside Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. With over four all-stars on the team, that will be another blockbuster trade this season following Damian Lillard's move to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Should James Harden to the Clippers come true, the expectations from the team would be a championship. Over the last few seasons, the Clippers have fallen short of expectations, but with four bonafide stars on the team, the Clippers will fancy their chances to go all the way.