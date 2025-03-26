Is James Harden playing tonight against Knicks? Latest on Clippers superstar's availability (Mar. 26)

James Harden is doubtful for the LA Clippers' game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The superstar point guard is considered "questionable" on the injury report due to right foot soreness, which he sustained during the Clippers' loss to the OKC Thunder after taking a knee to the thigh from Lu Dort.

Ad

Following the game, Harden explained what happened, mentioning that he took multiple hits throughout the contest. However, the good news for the Clippers is that the perennial All-Star remains confident that the injury isn't serious.

"I’m alright… I rolled my foot. I got bumped, I got kneed in the thigh. I was hopping and I rolled my foot. It’s in the middle of my foot. It’s a foot roll," Harden said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite taking multiple hits, James Harden chose to stay in the game to help his team secure a win. However, his valiant effort did not result in the desired outcome as the Clippers suffered a 103-101 loss to a short-handed Thunder.

Harden played 35 minutes, finishing with 17 points on 4 of 14 shooting, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also recorded five rebounds, eight assists and one block.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clippers head coach Ty Lue mentioned that Harden struggled to move after taking a knee to the thigh from Lu Dort. He acknowledged that they probably should have taken him out, but Harden insisted on staying in the game.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks?

The LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks game will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 26, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Clippers vs. Knicks game will be telecast live on MSG (local) and FDSSC (local) while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback