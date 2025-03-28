Is James Harden playing tonight vs Nets? Latest on LA Clippers All-Star's status (Mar. 28) 

On Friday night, James Harden and the LA Clippers will travel to Brooklyn to face off against the Nets. While some stars are using this time to refresh before the postseason, that doesn't seem to be the case for the former MVP.

The Clippers have already submitted their injury report for Friday, and Harden is not on there. This means that he will be a full go for LA in this matchup against one of his former teams.

Since being traded to the Clippers at the start of last season, James Harden has gone through a bit of a resurgence in his career. He was tasked with leading the charge for LA to start the year with Kawhi Leonard out, and did so in impressive fashion. Along with averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists, Harden landed his first All-Star nod in three years.

One reason why the Clippers can't afford to rest their players down the stretch is because of the tight race in the standings. LA currently holds on to the sixth seed, but the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are right on their heels.

These final ten games still hold a lot of weight for a team like the Clippers, and their margin for error is almost nothing. Dropping just one spot in the standings would mean having to go through the play-in tournament.

James Harden comes up big for Clippers in win vs Knicks

Before their upcoming showdown with the Brooklyn Nets, the Clippers traveled to Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. James Harden would deliver another impressive offensive showing en route to an LA victory.

As we've grown accustomed to seeing in his career, Harden filled the stat sheet in the Clippers' 126-113 win over New York. He logged 37 minutes and finished with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks. It was also an efficient night for the star guard, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc.

After the game, James Harden documented his performance with a post on X (formerly Twitter). It featured numerous photos from the game and a quick shout-out to the historic venue.

Looking ahead to their next game, the Clippers shouldn't need a similar type of performance from Harden to stay in the win column. Brooklyn isn't competing for much at this point in the season, and shouldn't put up much of a fight.

A game like this is a good chance for LA to give their stars some rest without keeping them out. If they can jump out to an early lead, guys like Harden and Leonard shouldn't have to log big minutes.

