Is James Harden starting for LA Clippers against Knicks? Looking at former MVP's debut game for his new NBA team

James Harden has finally gotten the move he has wanted for quite some time. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers finally agreed on a trade last and Harden, along with PJ Tucker, made the move to the Clippers.

The former MVP had a productive 2022-23 season but isn't as valued as he once was in the league. Adding that Harden is reporting for duty without a pre-season, there were questions about how the Clippers would integrate him into the team.

However, those questions seem to have been answered. As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Harden will debut for the Clippers on Monday against the New York Knicks at the MSG.

There aren't many settings better than "The Mecca" for a debut and Harden would undoubtedly be aiming to make it a night to remember. The move has probably moved the Clippers one step closer to contention than they were, and there certainly is a lot of pressure on the star-studded team to live up to expectations now.

The Clippers now have four players who have found themselves in MVP conversations consistently throughout their careers. To find balance, trial and error seems to be the approach they are taking, and starting James Harden at such short notice only proves the same.

James Harden will be reunited with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup for the LA Clippers

Harden and Westbrook unite for the third time in their career after stints at the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets

The touted starting five for the LA Clippers has Russell Westbrook running point, Harden at shooting guard, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the wings, and Ivica Zubac at center.

On paper, if all players can emulate what they were or even an iteration close to their peaks, this appears to be a scary team. But as has been the case with the Clippers ever since Leonard and PG teamed up, injuries always pose a huge question mark.

With Bones Hyland, Norman Powell, PJ Tucker, Terance Mann, and Miles Plumlee, there is a capable bench unit to step up when required. This seems like a roster capable of delivering the Clippers to the promised land.

Harden is yet to win a ring, so are Westbrook and George. The starting unit certainly has a bunch of star-caliber veterans with a chip on their shoulders to lead them.

Ty Lue has quite a conundrum with managing the many resources at his disposal and James Harden might just be the biggest of his problems. But if he manages to maximize this unit, this might be their year.