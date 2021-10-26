Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

With the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets facing off at the Spectrum Center on Monday, fans would like to know about Jaylen Brown's status.

Both teams are heading into their second game of a back-to-back night schedule, so we can expect some minutes management from both coaches. The Celtics and Hornets defeated the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, respectively, last night.

The Celtics have started the season 1-2. They lost their season opener at Madison Square Garden after a double-overtime thriller before getting annihilated by the Toronto Raptors 115-83 in the next game. However, Jayson Tatum and co earned their first win of the season against the Houston Rockets. That marked the first win of Ime Udoka's head-coaching career.

Boston Celtics @celtics Win number 1 for Coach U ☘️🎉 Win number 1 for Coach U ☘️🎉 https://t.co/qJBMmuHBbd

The Boston Celtics will travel from Texas to North Carolina for this game before heading back home for a game against the Washington Wizards.

What is Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 NBA season

Brown is officially listed as questionable for the game in Charlotte, so he is supposedly traveling with the team.

Brown hurt his left knee, and was ruled out of the last game. He was diagnosed with Left Patella Tendinopathy, and is on the team's injury report along with Al Horford and Romeo Langford.

Boston Celtics @celtics

Al Horford (left adductor strain) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) - DOUBTFUL #NEBHInjuryReport vs. Charlotte:Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLEAl Horford (left adductor strain) - QUESTIONABLERomeo Langford (left calf tightness) - DOUBTFUL #NEBHInjuryReport vs. Charlotte:Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford (left adductor strain) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) - DOUBTFUL

Brown averaged close to 25 points per game on 48/39/79 shooting splits last season, along with six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. This season, he has averaged 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game across two outings thus far.

When will Jaylen Brown return?

The Boston Celtics will suffer a huge hit if Jaylen Brown doesn't return soon. He dropped 46 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals against the New York Knicks in their season opener. He is the second-highest scorer in the team.

Brown is listed as questionable for this game, but even if he doesn't lace up tonight, he is expected to return in the game against Washington. Coach Ime Udoka spoke about his knee injury ahead of the Houston Rockets matchup, saying:

"It’s some knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year...Got a back-to-back coming up, so get him an extra day or rest and hopefully he’ll be good to go tomorrow. But we’ll see. He felt it a little bit in the game against Toronto."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Tried to rest it and thought he’d be able to go, and then this morning he didn’t feel great...But like I said, something he’s dealt with in the past, usually calms down pretty quickly, and he’s back in a day or two."

You can check out our preview for the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets game here.

Edited by Bhargav