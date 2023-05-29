Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Heat? | Latest injury update on Celtics' star ahead of matchup (May 29, 2023)

Jaylen Brown is a big part of the Boston Celtics. He's the second-best player on the team and is crucial for its success. Due to this, many fans are wondering if he'll be playing in Game 7 against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics have a chance to make history on Monday night. Fortunately for them, they'll be able to count on Brown as he seems to be 100% healthy and is listed as active for the upcoming matchup.

Brown has appeared in every single game of the postseason. However, he wore a facemask earlier in the playoffs because of a facial injury he suffered in the regular season.

Jaylen Brown no longer needs a facemask and is ready to play against Miami

Brown no longer needs a facemask. His face has fully recovered and he's ready to suit up and play in a deciding Game 7 against the Miami Heat. The 6-foot-6 swingman missed 15 games in the regular season, but has been mostly healthy since then.

The Boston Celtics will be playing in front of their crowd on Monday night. If they win, they will become the only team in NBA history to win the series after being down 0-3. However, their success will depend on Jaylen Brown and his performance.

Brown will need to step up his game in Game 7 (Image via Getty Images)

During the regular season, Jaylen Brown was the ninth-best scorer in the league with 26.6 points per game. However, he's averaging only 19.0 points on 43.2% shooting against the Heat.

The 26-year-old Celtics star had a slow start, but has averaged 23.5 points on 52.9% shooting over the last two games. He was huge in a Game 6 victory as he had a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The winner of Game 7 will advance to the NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown knows that the stakes are high in the upcoming matchup. Not only can he help the Celtics make history, but he can advance to the second straight NBA Finals and possibly win his first championship ring.

Last season, the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. This year, however, they will face the Denver Nuggets if they advance to the final stage.

Beating Miami won't be easy, but Boston is on a three-game win streak and a betting favorite. The Celtics have played three games of the series at home, but have won only one.

