"You're motherf**king dirty dawg" - Jaylen Brown called out Kyle Lowry for dirty play in Game 6

Jaylen Brown and Kyle Lowry have been going at each other all series long. However, an unchecked foul during a play in Game 6 had Brown particularly heated.

Brown hasn't been the most productive Celtics player in the Eastern Conference Finals series. However, the star guard has certainly given it all in terms of effort. This finally paid off as he went off for 26 points in a crucial Game 6.

However, Brown's performance in Game 6 wasn't free of a few scrapes. While being guarded by Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, the Celtics guard drew some serious contact in the process of securing a rebound.

Brown was eventually awarded a shooting foul as Lowry smacked on the hand while going up. However, the replay clearly showed that the Heat guard twisted and put immense pressure on Brown's wrist while escaping the box-out.

Jaylen Brown was understandably livid with Kyle Lowry's actions. While an exchange of words took place, Brown himself had some choice words for the Heat guard. After the whistle, Brown addressed Lowry and said:

"Aye, relax. You're motherf**king dirty, dawg."

He then addressed the nearest official and said:

"Aye, bro. Go rewatch that sh*t. Man is always starting sh*t, dawg. Trying to break my f**king arm, bro. Review that sh*t. Come on, dawg."

Before Jaylen Brown could go to the free throw line, he and Lowry exchanged a few words as well. While things got heated with both teams getting involved, it dissipated just as quickly.

The game went on as the Celtics battled for their place in the NBA Finals. With a miraculous 104-103 win in Game 6, Boston will head home for Game 7.

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are on the brink of making history

The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown are on the verge of making NBA history. The Celtics have won every single elimination game in which they have played half of the ECF series. With the score tied at 3-3, the C's had a chance to record the greatest comeback in NBA history.

No team in NBA playoff history has successfully recovered from a 3-0 deficit. Several teams have gone close, but all have fallen short in Game 7.

Boston has a rare and golden chance to make this happen as the series heads back to the TD Garden. With homecourt advantage and a highly engaged crowd awaiting them, the Celtics could very likely beat Miami.

