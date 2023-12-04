Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update on 2x All-Star (Dec. 4)

Jaylen Brown has been consistent for the Boston Celtics this season alongside Jayson Tatum. All eyes will be on the duo as the C's gear up to face the Indiana Pacers in the quarterfinal of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Monday (Dec. 4) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

The Celtics topped East Group C with a 3-1 record while the Pacers headlined Group A with an unbeaten 4-0 run. The bad news for Boston will be the absence of their big Kristaps Porzingis.

However, they will have both superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum available to take the hardwood. Brown has played 18 of their 19 games this season, and that has translated to the team leading the Eastern Conference with a solid 15-4 record.

Jaylen Brown is coming off good outings ahead of Pacers matchup

Jaylen Brown had two good games ahead of the matchup against the Pacers. In their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the forward propped up with 20 points and four rebounds.

In the game prior, his 30-point performance in the team's 124-97 win over the Chicago Bulls was key to helping the Celtics advance in the In-Season Tournament.

After inking a $304 million extension with Boston earlier this offseason, Brown has lived up to expectations. This season, he's averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest.

In his last five games, he has propped up with 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Last season, he averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Celtics will be up against the Pacers whose offense has been their biggest strength, and Brown's two-way play makes him a vital cog for the team to advance.

His defensive focus and passing have seen some improvement from last season. However, they will be tested when he faces off against the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield who can rain shots from the perimeter.

The positive for Boston is how Jaylen Brown has evolved to become one of the most athletically gifted wings in the league and is a serious offensive threat alongside Tatum. Together, they are regarded as the best duo in the league.

It remains to be seen if the Georgia native can have the same impact for Boston as he did against the Bulls and the Sixers.