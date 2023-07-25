Brandon Jennings believes Jaylen Brown got his $304,000,000 and will now force move to Houston Rockets

The Boston Celtics recently signed Jaylen Brown to a new contract extension worth $304 million for five years, securing his place in the team. However, former NBA player Brandon Jennings doesn't think Brown will finish his new deal with Boston despite getting a massive payday.

Talks of Brown's contract extension have been tossed around this summer. With the star playing tremendously well last year, he deserves to be signed to a new contract extension.

Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q

Interestingly, Jennings believes that the NBA star's rocky relationship with the management could cause him to force his way out. The former point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks thinks Brown will end his contract with the Houston Rockets.

"Probably not," Jennings answered the question if Brown would finish the contract with the Celtics. "He got the deal. He'll be in Houston soon."

"He's not gonna finish that. For sure, he's not," he added.

Watch Jennings' statement around the 14:00 mark of the video:

Now, Jennings didn't just think of the Rockets as a random destination for Brown. Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka is the new head coach for the young Houston squad, which could help in recruiting the star. Plus, the two-time All-Star could be the main superstar for the Texas team if he forces his way there.

Jaylen Brown ignores Grant Williams and Robert Williams III after he signed his new deal

Jaylen Brown has a lot on his hands right now after signing a record-breaking deal with the Celtics. Given that he's set to earn over $300 million for the next five years, it's understandable for him to enjoy his time with his family.

His teammate, Robert Williams III, decided to reach out to Brown and congratulate him. However, it seems the high-flyer is too busy counting his earnings as he didn't pick up his phone.

Grant Williams, who was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks, suffered a similar fate when trying to contact Brown. The two are still good friends and enjoy poking fun at each other. Williams posted a screenshot of him being ignored by the All-Star wing after signing a massive extension with the team.

With his new deal, many expect big things from Brown. Last season, he posted a career-high in scoring, averaging 26.6 points. With his improved scoring, the Celtics hope they can get back to the finals and win it all next season.

