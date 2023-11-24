Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Boston Celtics' forward's status revealed (Nov. 24) 

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are back in action on Friday night against the Orlando Magic in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Celtics are looking to get their third win of the competition and remain the favorite to win East Group C. But is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Orlando Magic?

There are six players on the Celtics' injury report for Nov. 24. Brown is listed as "questionable" due to an adductor strain. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but pulled his groin last week in a tournament game against the Toronto Raptors. He did not miss any games despite the minor injury.

The other five players on Boston's injury report are Jrue Holiday, JD Davison, Nathan Knight, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh. Holiday is listed as probably because of a minor ankle injury, while the four others are out and have been assigned to the Celtics' NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Jaylen Brown will likely play against the Orlando Magic even though he's listed as "questionable". Brown will have a full day of rest to recuperate from the injury. But if he can't suit up on Friday night, Jayson Tatum will likely need to score more for the Boston Celtics.

On the other hand, Jrue Holiday is also likely to play since he's only listed as "probable". There's at least a 75.0% chance that Holiday will be available against the Magic. But if somehow sits out, Tatum will also get some minutes at the point, as well as backup guard Payton Pritchard.

Joe Mazzulla credits Jaylen Brown for win over Bucks

Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics to a huge 119-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at the TD Garden. Brown finished with 26 points and eight assists, although the Celtics almost let the game slip away in the fourth quarter.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla credited Brown's performance on offense and defense as key to the team's win. The two-time All-Star swingman remains inconsistent with his shooting to start the season, but Mazzulla continued to trust his second-best player to deliver:

"I thought Jaylen was phenomenal on both ends of the floor," Mazzulla said after the game. "His defensive effort and offensively, just making the right play on second side actions whether it was layups or lobs. It was great."

