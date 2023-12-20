Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on Boston Celtics star's status (Dec. 20)

Jaylen Brown is expected to play for the Boston Celtics as they continue their Northern California trip with a game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Brown is not listed in the Celtics' injury report, so he's available to play in Sacramento.

However, all eyes are on Kristaps Porzingis as to whether the Celts let him suit up against the Kings.

Porzingis is listed as "questionable" against the Sacramento Kings. He sat out Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Luke Kornet, meanwhile, is recovering from a thigh injury and might only return by the coming weekend.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown engaged in a scoring showdown against Steph Curry in front of a national television audience when the Boston Celtics went to San Francisco to battle the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Eventually, though, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors walked away victorious with a much-needed win to keep them afloat in the playoff race amid the suspension of Draymond Green.

Jaylen Brown's stats vs Golden State Warriors

Jaylen Brown finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one block for the Boston Celtics.

Derrick White joined the scoring spree and finished with 30 points to lead the Celtics and also recorded seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Jayson Tatum struggled with a 5-of-17 shooting but still had a solid all-around game with 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Al Horford made 13 points on three triples, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

However, Steph Curry, who saw his NBA record 268 consecutive games with a 3-pointer snapped after a 0-for-8 clip against the Portland Trail Blazers, bounced back with a vengeance. He went for 6-of-11 from 24 feet and beyond and finished with 33 points alongside three rebounds and six assists.

Klay Thompson also had a fabulous night, as he finished with 24 points on six threes, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Jonathan Kuminga continues to be effective as the new starting power forward for the Golden State Wariors, contributing 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Chris Paul flirted with a double-double off the bench, with 12 assists and nine points with seven rebounds.