Is Jayson Tatum playing against the Heat? Latest injury update on Celtics' star ahead of matchup (24th May 2023)

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a pivotal win on the road to keep their season alive. In the 116-99 Game 4 victory, Tatum poured in 33 points (14-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range), 11 rebounds and seven assists.

In a pivotal do-or-die Game 5 at Boston's TD Garden, Jayson Tatum is available to suit up in leading his team to another win. Against Miami, Tatum is averaging 27.8 points (50.6% shooting, including 31.0% from 3-point range), 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Aside from Jayson Tatum's contributions in the Game 4 win, the Celtics finally got quality minutes from the rest of the team in this series.

Al Horford finally had a good outing as he dropped 12 points (4-of-7 shooting, 3-of-6 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown bounced back with 17 points along with Derrick White's 16 points and Grant Williams' 14 points.

The Celtics' defense finally made a return to form as the Heat were held to 43.6% shooting, including 25.0% from 3-point range. Boston also forced Miami into 15 sloppy turnovers.

Meanwhile, for the Celtics, they were able to shoot the ball efficiently for 51.2% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range. It was the Celtics' best shooting output in this series so far.

With Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics' season on the line, they need another huge game from Tatum alongside a collective effort. Extending the series will be difficult, which is why Boston needs to match the same desperate energy they had in their previous win.

Jayson Tatum on the much-needed Game 4 win against Miami Heat

Following an impressive Game 4 road victory, Jayson Tatum spoke to the media regarding the team's sense of desperation heading into the game.

"We were just trying to save our season," Tatum said. "Tonight we played with pace, purpose. We were getting stops. We were getting out in transition. You see layups and free throws go in, the jump shots start to feel a lot easier."

Aside from the win, Tatum also made history by being tied for the second-most player with six 30-point, 10-rebound and 5-assist in the postseason. LeBron James has at number one with an all-time record of 7 (30-point, 10-rebound and 5-assist) back in 2018.

Winning four-straight playoff games after going down 3-0 has never been done in NBA history. However, the Celtics have a chance to slowly rewrite history by securing another win tonight at home.

