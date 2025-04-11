Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Celtics superstar's status (Apr. 11)

When the Boston Celtics face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 11, they will have the service of their top player, Jayson Tatum. With the playoff spot already guaranteed, the Celtics may choose to rest some of their players, as they did against the Orlando Magic.
Tatum, along with other starters, did not play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The team suffered a 96-76 loss to the Magic. However, he has been taken off the injury report and is expected to take the court for Friday's tip-off at TD Garden.
Previously, Tatum was dealing with an ankle injury in the midst of the regular season. However, with the regular season coming to an end, Tatum has made a full recovery. It is a big relief to the team, given how crucial he is for the Celtics' title defense.
The Celtics have secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They are 59-21 in the season behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (63-17). The defending champions are still considered favorites to win the title this season.
The Celtics' remaining two games will both come against the Hornets. After Friday, they will again face the Hornets on Sunday.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been listed as out for the game with a knee injury.
How to watch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in action?
NBA fans can watch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics take on the Hornets on NBC-Boston and FDSSE. The tip-off time for the game is 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Fans can also livestream the game on FuboTV and NBA League Pass through a subscription.
How has Jayson Tatum performed this season?
While Jayson Tatum's status as the best player on the team could be questioned every now and then, his presence in the Celtics' winning remains undeniable. The Celtics star's number might have taken a dip this season, but his overall game has seen an elevation, which could prove big for the team come playoff time.
Tatum is averaging 27.0 points per game while shooting 45.3% (lowest in three years), including 34.4% (a career-low) from the 3-point line. However, he has made up for it with 8.7 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists per game.
