Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Celtics superstar's status (Apr. 11)

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Apr 11, 2025 15:55 GMT
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty
Jayson Tatum's availability against Charlotte Hornets on April 11 [Picture Credit: Getty]

When the Boston Celtics face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 11, they will have the service of their top player, Jayson Tatum. With the playoff spot already guaranteed, the Celtics may choose to rest some of their players, as they did against the Orlando Magic.

Tatum, along with other starters, did not play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The team suffered a 96-76 loss to the Magic. However, he has been taken off the injury report and is expected to take the court for Friday's tip-off at TD Garden.

Previously, Tatum was dealing with an ankle injury in the midst of the regular season. However, with the regular season coming to an end, Tatum has made a full recovery. It is a big relief to the team, given how crucial he is for the Celtics' title defense.

The Celtics have secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They are 59-21 in the season behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (63-17). The defending champions are still considered favorites to win the title this season.

The Celtics' remaining two games will both come against the Hornets. After Friday, they will again face the Hornets on Sunday.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been listed as out for the game with a knee injury.

How to watch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in action?

NBA fans can watch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics take on the Hornets on NBC-Boston and FDSSE. The tip-off time for the game is 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Fans can also livestream the game on FuboTV and NBA League Pass through a subscription.

How has Jayson Tatum performed this season?

While Jayson Tatum's status as the best player on the team could be questioned every now and then, his presence in the Celtics' winning remains undeniable. The Celtics star's number might have taken a dip this season, but his overall game has seen an elevation, which could prove big for the team come playoff time.

Tatum is averaging 27.0 points per game while shooting 45.3% (lowest in three years), including 34.4% (a career-low) from the 3-point line. However, he has made up for it with 8.7 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists per game.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Krutik Jain
