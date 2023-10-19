Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update from Boston Celtics (Oct. 19)

The Boston Celtics have played four preseason games, with Jayson Tatum playing two of them.

Their last preseason matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday. The game can be seen through Bally Sports SE-CHA and NBC Sports Boston at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After missing two preseason games, Tatum played against the New York Knicks for 29:32 minutes. He tallied 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. It was the best preseason game for Tatum as the Boston Celtics won 123-110.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum should be able to log in for another game for the Celtics before opening day, as he has no injuries. What will only prevent him from playing is last-minute DNPs by the coaches as they may want to rest their starters come opening day.

This has also been a preview of how devastating the starting lineup of the Celtics come regular season. Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White all played about 24 minutes while Al Horford and Peyton Pritchard came off the bench with 22 minutes apiece.

Expand Tweet

The Celtics matchup against the Knicks clearly showcased Joe Mazzulla's rotation and how they will be running their usual routines.

Jayson Tatum has high regard for coach Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Celtics moved well against the New York Knicks, and Jayson Tatum already likes what he sees with his current teammates.

He credits coach Joe Mazzulla for pushing the team in practice and establishing the culture in their recent preseason win.

"He's helped change the culture a little bit -- in a lot of ways, honestly. I feel like he's had his imprint on how he wants things to be, how he wants to practice, how he wants the environment, the vibe. And we've all bought in," said Tatum in the post-game press conference.

"Joe has done a great job in, kind of, taking charge (and) doing things the way how he wants. It's his thing; he's the coach. And it's been really cool to see that."

After the preseason game with the Hornets, the Boston Celtics start their regular season at home against the New York Knicks on Oct. 25, Wednesday., at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.