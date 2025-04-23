Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Magic? Latest injury update on Celtics superstar ahead of Game 2 (Apr. 23)

Jayson Tatum's status for Game 2 of the Boston Celtics' first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday is uncertain. The superstar forward is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report due to a right distal radius bone bruise.

Tatum, a Paris Olympics gold medalist, logged 40 minutes in Game 1, during which he sustained the wrist injury while attempting a dunk. Despite the setback, the six-time All-Star finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. He struggled with his shooting, going 8 of 22 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Celtics now face concerns that Tatum’s injury could linger throughout the postseason, requiring ongoing pain management. Head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed Tatum’s condition on Tuesday, providing an update ahead of the pivotal Game 2 matchup.

"He was able to do some stuff," the Celtics coach said. "He was sore after the game. He’s gotten a little better today. He was able to do through some on-court work and go from there."

Jayson Tatum is a cornerstone of the Celtics' championship aspirations. As the undeniable leader of the franchise, his mere presence on the court forces opponents to stay alert and adjust their game plans. The Celtics will be hoping that this latest injury isn’t serious and that Tatum can continue to lead their playoff push without any major setbacks or lingering concerns.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic?

The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic at the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday, Apr. 23. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Magic game will be televised live on NBA TV, FDSOH (local) and FDSSUN (local) while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

