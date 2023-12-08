Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against New York Knicks? Boston Celtics All-Star’s status revealed (Dec. 8)

The Boston Celtics endured a difficult 122-112 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal loss against the Indiana Pacers even with a healthy Jayson Tatum. The team resumes regular-season play as it hosts the New York Knicks at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday.

According to the Boston Cetlics injury report, only one player is nursing an injury. Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis is marked as probable and will likely play against his former team, the New York Knicks, and should be a game-time decision.

Other than that, the rest of the Boston Celtics, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, will be playing. If KP is deemed unfit to play, Al Horford or Luke Kornet may be elevated to starter status.

This NBA Eastern Conference matchup is one of the 13 games that the NBA has scheduled for Dec. 8. NBC Sports Boston and MSG will air the game live on TV at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass has both online streams available for a subscription.

Jayson Tatum rues Boston Cetlics' loss against the Indiana Pacers during the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

The Boston Celtics weren't able to make the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals that were played in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday. Jayson Tatum had set a goal of moving further in the new tournament to play in Las Vegas but he will have to wait for another year.

"I wanted to (expletive) go to Vegas," Tatum said. "I didn't want to go home. I wanted to go to Vegas. Next year, I guess."

During the 10-point loss against the Indiana Pacers, Jayson Tatum tallied 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Brown had 30 points, nine boards and two blocks.

On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton had a career night with his first triple-double with 26 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Buddy Hield came clutch with 21 points, while Myles Turner had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers won their semifinal matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and will face the LA Lakers in the final.

After the Celtics' matchup with the Knicks, they will host four more home games. They will face both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic twice between Dec. 12 and 17.