Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest injury update from Boston Celtics (October 17)

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for another season with Jayson Tatum leading the charge for the franchise to attain its elusive 18th title. There are two more preseason games for the team and it will be facing the New York Knicks in their next matchup.

The last time Tatum suited up for the Celtics during the preseason was in their first game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In that game, the former Duke Blue Devil managed to play 27 minutes and was able to provide 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Tatum got to play alongside new teammates Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as the Celtics beat the Sixers 114-106. However, he missed the next two games.

There is no word that Jayson Tatum is injured and even no indication that he will play in their next match against the New York Knicks.

In a recent post on the Celtics' official X account, he was seen in uniform practicing with his teammates and the DNP assured Boston fans that the 25-year-old is just under load management to avoid unexpected injuries.

As the new season approaches, the Celtics should field Jayson Tatum soon to polish his team up with new rotation pieces.

The Boston Celtics will open their season against the New York Knicks on October 25 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jayson Tatum is not a fan of load management

The term load management has been a subject of debate by NBA fans and some see it as cheating ticket buyers, who do not get to see their favorite stars in action. Jayson Tatum is one of the league's fast-rising stars and he neither likes the term nor wants to be in a non-playing condition.

"I don't decide, 'S--t we playing the Hornets tonight, Ima chill'. I only get to go to Charlotte two times a year. Somebody paid their money to come watch me play," Tatum said (via Bleacher Report).

"Like, not trying to be arrogant, there's a bunch of kids in there with my shoes and my jersey and just because we're playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday that ain't nobody f--king watching, I'm like 'Oh, I'm chilling tonight'. That's not what the great players, the best players do. Big game or not big game, compete," adds Tatum. "Play basketball. Don't take that s--t for granted."

Last season, Jayson Tatum was able to play 74 games in the regular season and averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per night.