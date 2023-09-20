Amid Malcolm Brogdon’s reported standoff with Celtics, Jayson Tatum expected to run more point this NBA season

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum could spend much time as the Boston Celtics' primary ball handler as the situation between Malcolm Brogdon and the team continues to brew. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne explained why this could be the case moving forward.

The 2023-24 season is just a few weeks away, but the Celtics have unearthed new problems. The team will need to look for a new point guard or mend their relationship with Brogdon, who has been reportedly frustrated with the team over the summer.

"He's [Brogdon] still on the team. I don't think those trade talks will restart anytime soon." Shelburne said. "Jayson Tatum is gonna spend a lot of time at point guard."

"That's what he did, quite, in the playoffs is initiate the offense and I think he plays even more of that role going forward to the season."

Earlier during the offseason, the Celtics attempted to trade the point guard to the LA Clippers in order to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. The trade didn't push through as Brogdon's injuries were in the way. After the attempt to trade the veteran point guard, it was reported that he was frustrated with the front office.

The Celtics were still able to find a way to get the Latvian big man, but they had to trade Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, the relationship between Brogdon and the Celtics has been rocky.

Jayson Tatum can go back to playing the small forward position

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Jayson Tatum entered the league as a small forward but has made a transition to playing the power forward position over the years. For the upcoming season, he could go back to spending more time playing the small forward position thanks to the moves the front office made this offseason.

The Celtics have an abundance of big men for the 2023-24 season. Overall, they have three players who can all play both the power forward and the center positions. The starters could likely be Porzingis and Al Horford, who are both veteran big men.

Coming off the bench, Robert Williams III could provide heavy minutes at center and provide ample defense. Oshae Brissett will likely log in 15 minutes a game at the power-forward spot. The team also has Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet, who can both play if any of the big men get hurt.

Tatum will get a chance to focus on guarding players of his size as well. Although one could argue that he's a big player for a small forward, he fits the spot with ease.

