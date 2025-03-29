Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Spurs? Latest Celtics star forward's status (Mar. 29)

Jayson Tatum will return to lead the Boston Celtics against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The star forward missed the Celtics' previous game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday due to a left ankle injury. Despite his absence, the Celtics cruised to a dominant 132-102 victory on the road.

Tatum sustained the injury during the Celtics' game against the Sacramento Kings when his left foot collided with Domantas Sabonis' foot while attempting a 3-point shot. He was helped off the court and quickly went to the locker room.

Afterward, Tatum addressed the injury, reassuring that it wasn't serious. He was listed as questionable for the Suns game, but the team decided to give their superstar an extra day of rest and recovery.

Jayson Tatum hasn't missed many games this season, playing in 66 of the team's 73 contests. The Celtics are currently on a seven-game winning streak and the forward's return would only bolster their chances of extended the streak to eight games.

Jayson Tatum stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jayson Tatum has played 13 games against the San Antonio Spurs and boasts an excellent record against the Western Conference franchise. He averages 24.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 45.1% from the floor, including 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Tatum has already played one game against the Spurs this season and he delivered an outstanding double-double performance in that outing. He finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 38 minutes.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs?

The Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs game will take place on Saturday, Mar. 29, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Spurs game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, FDSSW (local) and NBCS-BOS (local). The game will be live streamed on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

