Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Suns? Latest on Celtics superstar's availability after injury blow (Mar. 26)

Jayson Tatum is listed as "questionable" on the Boston Celtics' injury report ahead of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The superstar forward was seen in visible pain during the Celtics' previous game against the Sacramento Kings after his left foot collided with Domantas Sabonis' foot.

Ad

Tatum was helped off the court and immediately went to the locker room, not returning to the game. His night ended after he had posted 25 points in 26 minutes. Fortunately, the injury turned out to be less severe than it seemed as the Paris Olympics gold medalist was later seen joking with teammates and wearing sneakers on both feet in the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics forward left the arena later that night without crutches or a boot, only showing a slight limp. Tatum also made an appearance on the New Heights podcast, where he reassured fans, stating that he is doing fine.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I’m feeling good man. There’s a few benefits to being 27. You know, you recover a little bit faster. I’ll be alright," Tatum said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on Jayson Tatum's comments, it wouldn't be surprising if he takes the court on Wednesday to face Kevin Durant and the Suns. The Celtics are firing on all cylinders, despite injuries to several key players. Under Joe Mazzulla's leadership, the team currently holds second place in the standings with a 53-19 record and is riding a six-game winning streak.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns game will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 26, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Suns game will be televised live on ESPN, AZFamily (local) and NBCS-BOS (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback