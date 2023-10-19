Is Jimmy Butler married? Looking at Heat superstar's personal life and more

Jimmy Butler is a 13-year veteran NBA who has led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances. Due to his success on the court, some may wonder if he is married, and the answer is no. Jimmy Butler is not yet married. However, the Miami Heat superstar has a girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak.

Butler started his career in 2011 when he was selected with the last pick in the first round by the Chicago Bulls. He played with the Bulls for six years, receiving the 2015 Most Improved Player of the Year award and being named to his first All-Star team.

He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, but his stint with the team did not last long. Butler requested a trade and was subsequently sent to the Philadelphia 76ers where he played with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons during the 2018-19 season. They had a decent run, but it was cut short by the eventual champions, Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Butler was then moved to the Miami Heat via a sign-and-trade deal before the 2019-20 season. Today, Butler is considered as the Heat's leader and their best player. He has led them to two NBA Finals appearances, with the first one being against the LA Lakers in the Orlando bubble in 2020 and the second one being against the Denver Nuggets last season.

Who is Jimmy Butler's girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak

Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak's relationship appears to be private. It seems that he has not posted anything about her on his Instagram account. Furthermore, Nowak's own Instagram page is private, so only those who follow her would know if she posts about the Miami Heat superstar on her account.

According to the Players Bio website, Kaitlin Nowak was born in December 1990 in Nebraska. She is of Polish-American descent and is working as a model and a blogger. She is also an entrepreneur.

Although she has been seen cheering for Butler at some of the Heat's games, this means their relationship is not a secret but is private. The two reportedly started dating in 2019.

Butler and Nowak have a daughter named Rylee. However, the couple has kept her away from social media. Butler, who has never posted anything personal on his Instagram account, has also refrained from posting about Nowak and their daughter.

