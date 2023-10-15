"Would be Kobe Bryant": Richard Jefferson says Jimmy Butler could've been at Lakers legend's level barring 2 conditions

Jimmy Butler has been the NBA's most unlikely hero in the last few years. Since he landed with the Maimi Heat, it appears like a perfect marriage. Not only has Butler found himself a home in South Beach, but also team president Pat Riley found someone who thinks like him. Butler is not a physical specimen like many stars. His skill set is not on par with other stars, yet he finds a way to succeed.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson said that Butler’s Kobe-like toughness and consistency set him apart from other stars on the "Road Tripping" podcast.

“If Jimmy Butler had Kobe Bryant's body and skill, he would be Kobe Bryant in my opinion," Jefferson said. "Maybe not exactly Kobe, but he would be on that level. … He is that determined, that focused and that great, and that's why 'Playoff Jimmy' is different. ”

Jefferson also said that despite incredible runs, Butler has not been able to win a championship because of the obstacles he has to face. Butler has a demeanor that fuels motivation in his teammates. His relentless attitude to win at any cost has been a primary reason for Miami's success.

Andre Iguodala says Jimmy Butler is the modern Kobe Bryant

Andre Iguodala, an ex-Miami Heat player, said that Jimmy Butler is the player he finds closest to Kobe Bryant on the "Gil’s Arena" podcast.

“You always look back and say, how is Jimmy getting it done?" Iguodala said. "He can't shoot3s. He can't go left. Whatever they say about Jimmy, he figured it out. I seen him dribble with his right hand left and pull up for a 3 against Milwaukee this year. He was going crazy.

"He's probably the closest that I've seen to Kobe Bryant with that mentality of just, man, Jimmy will figure out a way for us to win. I've never seen a will like that. I'm like this dude got a Kobe Bryant will.”

Iggy has shared court with some of the greatest players to step on the floor. He spent two seasons with Butler in Miami and has a firsthand experience of watching Butler operate.

In the past few seasons, especially after joining the Heat, Jimmy Butler has shown why he is one of the league's best players.