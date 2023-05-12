Is Jimmy Butler playing against the Knicks? Latest injury update on Heat star ahead of matchup (12th May 2023)

Jimmy Butler is listed as probable against the New York Knicks as he still deals with an ankle sprain. Butler is a game-time decision, but will likely play for the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Friday.

Jimmy Butler played in Games 3, 4 and 5 after missing Game 2 of the series. Game 6 tips off in Miami on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT WHAT A BLOCK BY JIMMY BUTLER WHAT A BLOCK BY JIMMY BUTLER 😳 https://t.co/CB5JcGw5JQ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro remain out for the Heat. Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are also listed as probable and will be game-time decisions for the Heat.

On the other side, the Knicks may be without guard Immanuel Quickley. He is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Preview

Miami is a -5.5 point favorite at home and the totals are low at 208.

Miami holds a 3-2 series lead. They have been the better team on the floor in almost every game in the series, and had chances to win both of the games they lost.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Jimmy Butler joined Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only players in Heat franchise history with 3+ All-NBA selections Jimmy Butler joined Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only players in Heat franchise history with 3+ All-NBA selections 🔥 https://t.co/7klEBDTyjz

The Heat are undefeated at home during these playoffs and will try to close out the series at home.

Jimmy Butler has been their stalwart, averaging 31.9 points per game in the playoffs, which is second to only Devin Booker (amongst players with at least four playoff games this year).

Butler played his worst game during this run in the Game 5 loss to the Knicks. He scored 19 points on 5 of 12 shooting and was less aggressive than usual.

The Heat will need another vintage performance from Jimmy Butler to win Game 6 and move on to the Eastern conference finals. If they advance, it will be Miami’s third trip to the conference finals in four years.

The Knicks have been led by Jalen Brunson. He scored 38 points on 12 of 22 shooting to lead the Knicks to the Game 5 win against the Heat. The Knicks are 4-2 when Brunson scores at least 25 points and will look for more from him in Game 6.

Poll : 0 votes